Columnist Dan Casey is at it again, attacking guns and legal gun owners. He apparently knows little if anything about the subject. The shooter in Virginia Beach passed a background check to buy the pistols he carried. The suppressor that he used on the pistol requires the same background check as a machine gun. An application has to be made to the ATF, and it takes upwards to six months for their background check and approval. This ATF check and approval also carries with it a $200 fee, payment of which gets the Federal Tax Stamp to be place on your completed application.
One of the things that contributed to the death toll that was glossed over was the shooter's possession of a key card that allowed his entrance into all of the offices where people were killed.
In regard to the "gun show loophole" to which the antigun zealots constantly make reference, there is no such thing. Private sellers are not required to conduct a background check. Background checks are required by federal law to be conducted by federally licensed gun dealers. It is against the law to submit an application using false information.
If Dan was really interested in cutting down on gun violence, he would back federal and state prosecution of convicted felons in possession of firearms and sentencing them to long terms as was done in Richmond in the 1990s. The crime rate went down while Operation Exile was in force.
JOHNSEY CABANISS
ROANOKE