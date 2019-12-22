In reply to "A thought on the Second Amendment sanctuary movement" (New River Valley section letter, Dec. 8): Steve Huppert how very insensitive of you to use the Virginia Tech tragedy for your political grandstand against firearms and legal gun owners, but since you brought the subject up can you tell me how many of those students would have been saved if Virginia Tech allowed campus carry and just ONE student had protection?
The fact is you cannot legislate away crime, you can only legislate to make more criminals. Millions of law abiding gun owners protect themselves, their families and those around them on a daily basis. You walk among citizens every single day that have concealed handguns on their side and you don't even know it. Gun owners are protected by the Constitution of these great UNITED States and also the Declaration of Rights of Virginia. Any law that you try to make to go against that violates your oath of office to our country and our state.
Thank you for writing this letter, it only sharpens the resolve and focus of those of us who will fight with ballots, petitions, protests and rallies to make sure that Tyrants like yourself are ousted from office.
GREG PFAFF
RADFORD
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.