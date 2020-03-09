I need clarification on something. Paper says Democrats expected acquittal of Trump from the start. Why then did they go ahead with the farce of all the investigations knowing they were going to lose? And who took care of their real jobs while all of this went on?
Proves to me the country can well get along without them. Did they not learn anything form the Russian probe? If you substitute the word probe to reaming it's what happened to the taxpayers paying for the millions wasted. Plus the cost of the impeachment hearings. Couldn't their time and our money be put to better use? Hope this fiasco is remembered at election time. If not we deserve what we get.
RICHARD JAMES
ROANOKE
