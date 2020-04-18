There is an increasing surge of coronavirus deaths and infections in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Families were banned from visiting their loved ones weeks ago, so these infections must be coming from an internal source.
Workers travel between nursing homes, assisted living facilities and residential homes. Could they be carriers of this deadly disease?
MAZIE GREEN
COVINGTON
