Presently, with a doctor's recommendation, Virginia Premier Wellness pays for a patient's YMCA membership. I use this service. As of November 2019, this service is to be ended.

By exercising at the YMCA I have lost weight and my blood pressure is under control. Heart trouble runs in my family. After having several heart attacks a sister now has stents in her heart and has to take expensive medication. A brother had to wear a pacer, until he got a heart transplant a short while ago.

The average cost of a less severe heart attack is about $760,000. The cost for a YMCA membership is $55 a month. I now ask you, which would be less expensive for the government to cover?

CATHERINE WYDNER

ROANOKE

