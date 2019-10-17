Recently President Donald Trump enlisted the help of Ukraine and China in investigating the background of a political opponent. It occurred to me that he could use additional countries to investigate other potential opponents.
It would be natural for him to turn for help to his best friends: North Korea, Saudi Arabia and Russia. He might ask Russia, whose help he has requested before, to investigate corruption in the practices of Bernie Sanders. Since Bernie calls himself a Democratic socialist, he must be corrupt. Trump could ask the crown prince of Saudi Arabia – a family friend – to investigate Elizabeth Warren. Since Warren is a liberal from Massachusetts, she cannot be trusted. Then there is Kim Jong-un, with whom President Trump has “fallen in love.” He could ask the North Korean leader to investigate all the remaining Democratic candidates and, for good measure, Hillary Clinton.
Then President Trump could say something like the following: “We are a generous people, and so when a country finds evidence of wrongdoing by any Democrat, patriotic Americans would want me to reward that country handsomely. If a country just happened to send us dirt on a Democrat, we would just happen to send them something like military weapons. A perfect simple gift exchange, NO QUID PRO QUO.”
J.D. HANSARD
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.