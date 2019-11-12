There are 195 countries in the world. The United States provides some form of military financial assistance to over 150 countries each year. Last year we provided $50 billion of financial military assistance to foreign countries. The most by any country in the world.

This money is apportioned each year when the federal budget is approved by Congress. How many countries had their money held up by the Trump administration because of corruption concerns? One, Ukraine. How many countries were asked to do a "favor" for the Trump administration by looking into corruption charges against a political opponent and his son? One, Ukraine. It doesn't take an astrophysicist to connect the dots.

STEVE NETTEMEYER

ROANOKE

