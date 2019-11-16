Trump has described witnesses in the Ukraine investigation as “Never Trumpers” and “scum.” In his October 29 tweet, he called Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman a Never Trumper, which also in effect called the Lt. Colonel scum.
Trump’s Republican allies and Fox News commentators also attempted to smear the Lt. Colonel. Lt. Colonel Vindman is an Army Ranger, Paratrooper and combat wounded veteran (visible by the Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart Ribbon and service ribbons on his chest). None of that means anything to Trump, Republican politicians and disgusting Fox News commentators.
Congressman Morgan Griffith and especially his so-called fellow “Freedom Caucus” members are unyielding in their support and defense of Trump, a draft dodging coward and blowhard who is probably the most unscrupulous, corrupt president in our history without anything admirable and much despicable in his. Congressman Griffith has chosen loyalty to one man, Trump, over patriotism to his country and fidelity to his oath of office. Is there no longer in the Republican Party any integrity, common decency, and honor? Congressman Griffith should look in the mirror and question whether he any longer sees an honorable man.
RICK SURRATT
SALEM
