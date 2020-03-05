Re: "Tech students should reduce their carbon footprint" (Ron Perkins oped, Dec. 25, 2019)
A recent letter asserts that Virginia Tech students should reduce their carbon footprints to combat climate change instead of holding fossil fuel producers responsible. While greenhouse gas emissions are much higher today than in the 1960s, the claim that individual citizens alone can create a climate solution is untrue. We as individuals are powerless to enact change without an overhaul of the industrial drivers of our economy, specifically in the way we produce and use energy.
Greenhouse gas emissions have doubled since 1988 in comparison to the 200 plus year history of prior emissions (Carbon Disclosure Project). 71% of these recent emissions come from the 100 largest fossil fuel companies. While it is true that consumer use of their products is the direct source of the majority of these emissions, most can’t afford to abstain. The climate problem can only be solved by a societal transition, led by energy producers, to a carbon-free economy. In the short term, such a transition is not the most profitable course of action, and we’ve seen that producers will not take that leap of their own volition. Sensible legislation will encourage fossil fuel companies to invest more heavily in renewable energy technology.
Luckily, we have a viable solution in Congress: HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. HR 763 is a bill promoting the development of carbon-free energy while providing financial benefit to many Americans. It is currently backed by 75 co-sponsors on both sides of the aisle. A recent Columbia University study indicates a 35%-38% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 10 years after HR 763’s passage. I direct the interested reader to www.citizensclimatelobby.org for more information. Residents of Virginia’s 9th District can contact the office of Rep. Morgan Griffith to voice their support for the bill.
Young and old, we are all responsible for this hole we’ve dug. Likewise, we must work together to dig ourselves out. In the immortal words of Aesop (long before ALL of our times), “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.” Let us unite to save our future!
GRADY KONZEN
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.