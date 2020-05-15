During this pandemic, it's apparent those receiving paltry Social Security benefits and “stimulus” aren't going to make it without dipping into what little savings we have managed to accumulate during our working years. Retirees were overlooked. Savings are returning less and cost of living has risen.
Normally, our children could help out. However, many of them had their hours cut, been laid off, or terminated.
The “CARES ACT” punishes retirees who must withdraw their Required Minimum Distribution to live on, and pay taxes on the withdrawal which in essence goes toward funding Congress’s “pet organizations”. On the surface it looks like Congress is really doing something for the retirees. Realistically, it’s more about funding their “pets” on the backs of middle-class retirees.
Go to web-page: aarp.org/money/investing/info-2020/cares-act-retiree-tax-benefit.html and read the paragraph above the caption “Bottom line:” stating: “If there is any downside at all to this RMD relief, it’s that, unfortunately, anyone who needs the funds and takes the RMD anyway will not benefit [but will pay taxes on the RMD]. According to the Treasury’s own numbers, they estimate that roughly 80 percent of IRA owners take more than the minimum [to live on], so this relief will not help a majority of those who rely on their retirement savings for annual income.” The “CARES ACT” doesn’t care about retirees who depend on RMDs [i.e. using THEIR OWN MONEY] for their livelihood.
Here's a novel idea:
Draft a bill whereby those of us who are lucky enough to have a Traditional IRA can withdraw up to the full amount of the IRA tax free in order to maintain a decent living standard. The government is doling out trillions of dollars, including billions having absolutely nothing to do with corona-virus but merely to fund organizations that kickback to members of Congress.
Taxing us for having to use OUR OWN MONEY does leave a bad taste, especially considering the waste (funding for kickbacks) which is funded by taxes on OUR OWN MONEY. Congress says they had to vote for money for their pet organizations to get anything passed. Yeah, Right.
RON ROOP
ROANOKE
