For 70 years your communist predecessors have been trying to destroy the American Republic by any means possible, and you accomplished that goal in one Presidential election. Your Russian oligarch’s comrades kept Donald Trump financially afloat after all his bankruptcies would not allow him to secure a loan with an American bank, allowing you the political leverage to force him to acquiesce to your directives. I suppose your heart must have skipped a beat when he announced his Presidential run and started to do well in the polls. Good thing you stay in good shape by riding horseback shirtless. Not so good for all your internet trolls though, having to work 24/7 for months on end implementing your scheme, but they did do an excellent job even if the FBI was aware of their shenanigans. You did have help from us you must admit. A President afraid to speak out close to the election, a FBI Director playing political games and a totally inept Republican Party. Still your successful coup will be proclaimed the greatest political espionage in history. Imagine the strongest nation, militarily and economically, humiliated without one bullet being fired, one bomb being dropped or one missile fired. Our military allies distrust us and our economic partners are wondering when they will be thrown under the bus. The incompetent leadership of your man in Washington during the current pandemic further ensures the decline of Western Democracies. You won’t have to interfere in the upcoming elections if you wish not to. By the time COVID-19 is done with us, the United States of America will be a second rate power for at least a decade, thanks to your man Donald J. Trump.
The one fault in your otherwise brilliant plan is that you forgot the Law of Unintended Consequences. You have enabled China to become the foremost world power now that you have weakened Europe and North America. The same China that shares a long border with you and has a tremendous need for energy. Good luck with that one pal!
ROBERT K. COOPER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.