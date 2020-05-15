Our governor says he has passed common sense gun control laws. I can only buy one hand gun a month, which I really have no problem with, along with a background check.
Here is where his so called common sense goes off the tracks. I am asked to wait 30 days to buy a firearm. However, asking a woman to wait 24 hours to have an abortion and maybe give an unborn child a chance at life doesn't seem to have any common sense about it. I can not find any sense in that.
GREGORY D. ARRINGTON
GOODE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.