Our governor says he has passed common sense gun control laws. I can only buy one hand gun a month, which I really have no problem with, along with a background check.

Here is where his so called common sense goes off the tracks. I am asked to wait 30 days to buy a firearm. However, asking a woman to wait 24 hours to have an abortion and maybe give an unborn child a chance at life doesn't seem to have any common sense about it. I can not find any sense in that.

GREGORY D. ARRINGTON

GOODE

