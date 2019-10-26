Salem’s Planning Commission turned its back on about 1,000 Salem citizens.
It accepted a Fralin development project of 139 homes despite 300 folks attending a public hearing opposing the project with facts, not simple emotion.
The Commission ignored:
A 30-year police department veteran stating that the only two roads serving the development were already very dangerous.
Real facts regarding existing flooding.
No traffic studies RE: the only two already dangerous Salem roads to serve the development’s and the existing neighborhood ‘s traffic to any place in Salem or beyond.
Several real-life data the sanitary system already backs - up.
Knowing that 65% of the development’s traffic was going to a single ingress/egress point shared by 400 existing homes thus creating an everyday, morning and evening stacked traffic rush hour.
Knowing there were only two Salem roads in/out of the neighborhood, one very curvy with only two @ 8’ lanes, serving an estimated 600 existing homes. The other where an intersection already serving about 300 homes is a blind corner coming up and down a hill. Note VDOT minimums are 14’ wide lanes for local streets with a traffic volume of just 400.
Knowing the proposed dwellings will attract families with kids and these would never pay taxes of even 40% of the over $10,000 each student will cost each year.
Knowing from Salem’s code, Salem’s web site and the Virginia Zoning Code:
“In order to improve the public health, safety, convenience, and welfare of our citizens and to plan for the future development of our community the city adopted a zoning ordinance as provided by § 15.2-2204 of the Code of Virginia, as amended.”
Despite the forgoing, the Salem Planning Commission turned its back on 1,000 existing Salem citizens so a developer can maximize his profits. Put an entire neighborhood’s safety at risk, denigrated travel convenience, add to sanitary sewer/flooding issues and cause significant additional expense to our school system i.e. Salem’s taxpayers.
On Oct. 28 will the Salem City Council approve the Fralin project, turn its back on 1,000 Salem citizens? How safe should other Salem citizens feel that the City will not turn its back on them?
JOHN BREEN
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.