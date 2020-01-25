Professor L. David Roper ropes us in with the “global warming” argument (Jan. 10 oped, “Pay for roads by taxing miles traveled, not gas”). Then in “fairness” he embarks on an attack on heavy trucks with all sorts of formulas, i.e., 18-wheeler weight to passenger car, using a “4th power” ratio, compares tax rates of gas and diesel fuel and finally making a feeble excuse to divert freight from trucks to trains.
His 4th power equations contain 4th degree polynomial are, by the Abel-Ruffin theorem, the highest degree equations having a general solution using radicals. Does that make sense to advise that trucks are the major cause of highway deterioration? I don’t believe so. Also, I presume Roper didn’t know that most heavy trucks are converting from 18 wheels to 10 wheels with wider tires spread over 5 axles for more than 60 feet that greatly reduces the impact on a highway.
Compare federal gas tax at 18.3 cents a gallon to diesel tax at 24.3 cents a gallon, know why? Since 2004 diesel fuel converting to low sulphur fuel that is less polluting favorably reduces Roper’s global warming argument. Finally, if want comparisons look at my $40.75 annual license fee on my Volvo to a typical tractor license fee of approximately $1,200, plus HVUT, heavy vehicle use tax $550, plus trailer license fee, not to mention the initial cost of a car versus commercial equipment costs. These commercial vehicles also provide thousands of jobs to haul your “stuff” to you every day, i.e., groceries, clothes, medicines, furniture, gas, even autos and all your “stuff.” Trains don’t and can’t unless you, Professor Roper, and the rest of us quit buying “stuff.”
LINIEL GREGORY
DALEVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.