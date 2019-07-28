Joe Biden offered a long and rather wordy presentation recently on his views, but one thing he said hit home. He said we need to “make America America again.”
Simple, direct, challenging. Think about it. It means stop the lies, stop the slander, stop the racial slurs, end the insults to our allies that have damaged America all over the world. In short, don’t let ugliness become the new normal.
Our nation was never perfect (what nation is?) but there were certain universal values that we believed in and tried to uphold: honesty, decency, respect for each other, integrity. These values are still valid and it matters little whether they’re uttered by old white men or young turks with big plans.
What a rallying cry for these tempestuous, polarizing times! Regardless of political party or no party whatsoever, isn’t this something we all can agree on, something that unites us?
Make America America again!!
JOAN BUGBEE
ROANOKE