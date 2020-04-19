Regarding “Officials propose tuition freeze” (Feb. 24 news story), many points stand out:
1. Let’s start with the revelation that Virginia taxpayers cover 45% of state college and university costs.
2. In addition, Virginia taxpayers have in the past and are now funding what amounts to another donation to an “incentive” not to raise in-state tuitions. This fund will be $112 million for 2021.
3. Any donations rejected by schools (those that did not promise a tuition freeze) in past years were to be added back to Virginia’s general fund so that the money could be used for other state priorities.
4. Now it is being proposed that the funds described in #3 above be divided instead among those schools willing to take the donation described in #2.
I for one do not want to be funding an even larger incentive which encourages these otherwise admired and respected schools to engage in profligate spending - year, after year, after year.
We are already seeing a threatening amount of consumer debt in loans guaranteed by our federal government for student lending. And now Virginians are expected to chip-in even more than we normally do so these schools can look good by not raising in-state tuitions. When are taxpayers going to demand that our institutions of higher learning rein in their spending?
KATHLEEN F. GOODWIN
LEXINGTON
