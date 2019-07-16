I agree with Reggie Figard ("Student loan debt is student's responsibility," June 5 commentary), but after investigating a few items that blew my mind, I'd like to add the following to the mix of student debt.
U.S. News article "See the Average Cost of Attending College in 2018-2019" made a point of Princeton University being a top-ranked Best Value School. It provides need-based financial aid to nearly 61 percent of their freshmen. An average need-based award of $54,310 to freshmen which exceeded the schools tuition and fees of $47,140. Free tuition but students still pay room and board.
Where does a lot of that money come from? Doubtful from the other 40 percent. Well Princeton's endowment fund per student in 2015, (according to Wikipedia) was $22,723,000,000. That's right, over $22 billion. Looking at the list, even $1.1 billion per student for small Middlebury College.
Colleges and universities are big businesses. Their lobby, and some liberal congressmen, would love to see us, the taxpayer, foot the bill for free college. The control of tuition increases would be lost. Gone! And we would be paying for it, forever.
Colleges and universities must take responsibility for the cost increases that are indebting our children. That's where the crux of the problem is. They have increased tuitions faster than the cost of living without concern for the inevitable crisis they created.
Government control of tuition increases is not a good answer, but if colleges don't commit to reducing tuition costs, the crisis they have produced will literally stifle the growth of our nation. They have the financial ability to fix it.
I realize this does not solve the current problem of people who are under large college debt today. My daughters (49 and 50 years of age) are still paying off that debt. But is it fair to them that other's might get a free ride?
Fix the root cause. Colleges and universities are the cause and the solution. Princeton was a start, but tuition reduction is the solution.
KENNETH MOLL
HUDDLESTON