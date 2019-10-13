The number of quarterbacks injured already in the NFL season got me thinking: Why hasn’t a team called on Colin Kaepernick? Kaepernick has been essentially blackballed from the NFL due to his protest during the national anthem. Unfortunately, too many people think this behavior, which is protected under the First Amendment, is a sign of disrespect to our country.
The word Patriot gets thrown around quite a bit these days, and the idea of what makes a patriot deserves some reflection. There are many who think that patriotism is essentially blind loyalty to the government and any form of protest against the status quo is un-American. Blind loyalty to anything automatically robs you of independence of thought.
If American colonists had been blindly loyal to the King of England, our revolution would not have happened when it did. It is our responsibility as citizens to keep our government in check. So speaking out against inequality, in a nation where we obviously do NOT have justice and liberty for all, is required for our citizenry to have any power.
Being American is more than singing the national anthem or reciting a pledge. It is having the courage to stand up for what you know is in the Constitution and being engaged in the relentless pursuit of making this country better. Kaepernick was doing his duty as an American citizen when he protested. He deserves a job in the NFL and he deserves to be seen as a respectable citizen.
PHILLIP BIRD
DUBLIN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.