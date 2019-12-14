Can the president and the Republicans sink any lower? They made a big fuss over Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman wearing his military uniform on Capitol Hill during his testimony suggesting he was being performative which he vehemently denied. Not only that but he is an active duty Army officer and is following regulations by wearing his uniform to impeachment hearings. His statement "We do not serve any political party, we serve the nation."

As a veteran I understand that completely. That is something that Mr. Bone Spurs and his cohorts would know nothing about.

BOB SOUTHARD

SALEM

