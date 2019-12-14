Can the president and the Republicans sink any lower? They made a big fuss over Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman wearing his military uniform on Capitol Hill during his testimony suggesting he was being performative which he vehemently denied. Not only that but he is an active duty Army officer and is following regulations by wearing his uniform to impeachment hearings. His statement "We do not serve any political party, we serve the nation."
As a veteran I understand that completely. That is something that Mr. Bone Spurs and his cohorts would know nothing about.
BOB SOUTHARD
SALEM
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.