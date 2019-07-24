On July 16, U.S. Representative Ben Cline did all of his constituents a tremendous service when he voted “nay” on the U.S. House of Representatives resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his racist comments about four female Representatives of color.
By casting a negative vote, Cline let us all know that he stands squarely with Trump and with this nation’s racists and white supremacists. There is now no doubt that when it comes to choosing between his constituents of color and those who would like them to “go home,” Cline is on the side of the latter.
What must it be like to wake up this morning secure in the knowledge that your elected Representative wishes people like you would leave not only his congressional district but the country? I am old enough to remember that during the Vietnam War right wing haters would shout, “America, love it or leave it,” at those of us who deigned to be critical of a conflict in which 58,000 of our fellow citizens died because our leaders, Republicans and Democrats, were too afraid of losing an election if they withdrew.
Standing with racists may not be the same as being a racist, but Cline’s decision to vote the way he did has opened the door to doubt. I am certain Cline will claim that, “there is not a racist bone in my body,” but doing so will not be enough to eliminate the moral stench that has arisen from his stance. Cline needs to show us by his actions that he stands with ALL his constituents and that he stands against bigotry and hatred. Tick tock.
ROBERT GUTHRIE
ROANOKE