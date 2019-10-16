Congressman Ben Cline of the Sixth District of Virginia is one of only six freshman to have legislation signed into law and the only Republican to do so.

Two of his bills will help veterans: The Legion Act makes it easier for the American Legion to recruit members by opening it up to all honorably discharged veterans. The National Guard and Reservists Debt Extension Act reduces the paperwork burden National Guardsmen and Reservists returning from active duty who are going through bankruptcy.

Ben Cline's experience as a state legislator has made him one of the most effective freshmen legislators in Congress.

BARBARA O'SHIELDS

LEXINGTON

