Congressman Ben Cline of the Sixth District of Virginia is one of only six freshman to have legislation signed into law and the only Republican to do so.
Two of his bills will help veterans: The Legion Act makes it easier for the American Legion to recruit members by opening it up to all honorably discharged veterans. The National Guard and Reservists Debt Extension Act reduces the paperwork burden National Guardsmen and Reservists returning from active duty who are going through bankruptcy.
Ben Cline's experience as a state legislator has made him one of the most effective freshmen legislators in Congress.
BARBARA O'SHIELDS
LEXINGTON
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.