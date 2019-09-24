Dr. Homan Wai’s commentary on climate and health (“Climate change is making us sicker,” August 9) contained a wealth of information that we badly needed. Add to this the report from the IPCC this week and double your worries - not only are we getting sicker but we will become hungrier, as climate change drives crop failures and reduces nutrition.
The good doctor’s suggestion that we should ask the General Assembly for climate solutions is excellent. But we can go farther, and demand for our members of Congress and U.S. Senators to enact a law such as H.R. 763 the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Our current habit is to pretend that we can protect the futures of our grandchildren while keeping fossil fuels cheaper than renewable energy. Our current habit is not working. Scientists, doctors and economists point the way, but we are the ones who run this nation. Pick up your phone.
CHRIS WIEGARD
CITIZENS CLIMATE LOBBY VOLUNTEER
CHESTER
