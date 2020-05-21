I enjoyed your recent editorial on the urban forest of Roanoke ("Love letters to trees," April 24). As a climate activist, a couple of thoughts occurred to me.
First, that those sugar maples which beautify the streets and parks of Roanoke may have a lot of trouble surviving this century in the warming air. There will be a sharp increase in the number of days over 90 degrees and sugar maples like cold weather.
Second, you conclude your piece with the statement "if only we had a way to send those trees love letters to let them know we care." I submit that the trees of Roanoke care less about our feelings than our actions, as we have the power of life and death over them.
We can all give our neighborhood tree a hug, if we wish. But we won't keep it alive that way. We might keep it alive by emailing Congressmen Cline, Riggleman and Griffith and asking them to support a "carbon fee and dividend" to reduce the carbon emissions that are driving the warming of our world.
Climate change is not just about distant penguins and polar bears, or even just about the much nearer sea level flooding of Norfolk. It is also happening where each of us live, including Roanoke.
CHRIS WIEGARD
CHESTER
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.