Is it possible that Trump’s colossal ignorance and arrogance have finally tripped him up? This week, at his daily “I’m a Doctor and You’re Not” show, he openly and recklessly suggested a possible cure for COVID-19 may lie in having COVID-19 patients have disinfectant injected into their bodies. He also mused out loud about using a "very powerful light" which could be used to "hit the body" or be brought "inside the body...either through the skin or in some other way…" to cure this often deadly disease. Can he have sealed his own exit with this foolish and dangerously careless prescription? We should hope so.
This man is a blundering fool: a treacherous and devious menace that will do anything to promote himself and his own glory. And the nation is clearly paying for his “Daily Magic Show” and his crisis chaos with our lives - thousands of our lives. Daily he dodges responsibility, forecasts futures based on his self-serving lies and squelches all experts that, unlike him, know what we should do.
In order to rid ourselves of this deadly virus, we must first cleanse ourselves of the possibly more dangerous plague that is Donald Trump. Then, I’m convinced, conquering coronavirus will be so much easier.
JOHN GIVENS
SALEM
