Kudos on Barry Shelor's letter on March 9 ("Litter rears its ugly head"). I agree 100 percent the city does not care that we look like a city dump. Not only that, when you complain about a neighbor's yard looking like a junkyard, they look the other way.

Roanoke is starting to look like an ugly city. I wish people would not throw trash out their car windows but they do. Someone needs to clean it up!

ELAINE PATSEL

ROANOKE

Load comments