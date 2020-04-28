Kudos on Barry Shelor's letter on March 9 ("Litter rears its ugly head"). I agree 100 percent the city does not care that we look like a city dump. Not only that, when you complain about a neighbor's yard looking like a junkyard, they look the other way.
Roanoke is starting to look like an ugly city. I wish people would not throw trash out their car windows but they do. Someone needs to clean it up!
ELAINE PATSEL
ROANOKE
