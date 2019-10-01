Re: "Virginia can't negotiate with racists," Aug. 15 commentary:
Thank you, Del. Ibraheem Samirah for your leadership in the presence of corruption.
We in the Roanoke Valley remained civil in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. I believe this is the reason we are still contemplating acknowledged problems of those decades.
Civility is to be shared, not imposed. In our effort to confront racism, misogyny, xenophobia, relying on civility is to be under prepared.
B. RAY PHANELSON
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.