Re: "Virginia can't negotiate with racists," Aug. 15 commentary:

Thank you, Del. Ibraheem Samirah for your leadership in the presence of corruption.

We in the Roanoke Valley remained civil in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. I believe this is the reason we are still contemplating acknowledged problems of those decades.

Civility is to be shared, not imposed. In our effort to confront racism, misogyny, xenophobia, relying on civility is to be under prepared.

B. RAY PHANELSON

ROANOKE

