From reading Mayor Lea’s statement given at the June 3 Council meeting, It appears the Mayor is honestly seeking answers to violence in all forms including gun violence.
The Mayors’ Task Force must address the increasing devotion to violence and gun fights by the movie, TV and video industry. The American Academy of Pediatrics found that violence in films has more than doubled since 1950. Gun violence in PG-13 films has more than tripled. Most people receive their education on how to use firearms from movies, video games and TV. In addition, there is a connection between gun movies and sales of forearms. Smith and Wesson 44 Magnum sales tripled every time a Dirty Harry movie was shown. The Die Hard use of the Glock 7 made Glock very successful in America. The John Wick movies show detailed use of the 9mm pistol.
Enormous profits are made from gun violence films, videos and TV. The actors, actresses are paid millions and are worshiped as ultimate authorities on global warming, dress codes, politics and policies for strict gun controls. They demand gun control laws for everyday citizens, but NOT for the movie, video and TV companies. Magazines and newspapers, including The Roanoke Times, publish glowing reviews of films like John Wick. Of course, they will loudly preach the industries and actors are protected by the First Amendment. We are told they are simply demonstrating their special talents as protected by the First Amendment.
Visit other cities, see what they have accomplished. The bad, Baltimore, 28% increase, the good, Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s Green Space on Crime has reduced gun violence by 29% with a cost of about $5 per square meter.
Governor Northam used the Virginia Beach tragedy to advance his career by calling for a Special Session. Yet, he admitted that his proposals would not have stopped the tragedy. Hopefully, Mayor Lea and the Task Force will perform extensive research and present fact-based recommendations, rather than emotional statements designed for political appeasement.
JOSEPH E. ELLIGSON
ROANOKE