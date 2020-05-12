In this country we have church sponsored poverty. Women without the means to buy birth control pills have holier than thou people to thank for the pitiful amount of support that they receive. We need to do more.
I am sure that first paragraph grabbed the attention of a lot of people. I don't mean to suggest that churches don't do a lot to help all sorts of people with food and other necessities including guidance. However, I urge some churches to be more compassionate toward women in need.
We need to take a hard look at how women of child bearing age are supported and not scorned. Scorn is sometimes heaped on women who have abortions even when the circumstances are dire. More than food is needed to help support their needs. They need more compassion and less scorn.
If an individual running for office who supports women and is perhaps pro choice it should not disqualify them. What should disqualify them is their lack of compassion toward the needs of many women. Less scorn and more compassion and a logical approach is needed. We are at a crossroads.
"Whatever you do to the least of my brothers (and sisters) you do unto me."
FRANCIS MATHEWS
RADFORD
