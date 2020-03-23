In this space on February 10, Dan Crawford of the Sierra Club presented a case in favor of the proposed Wind Farm at Rocky Forge in Botetourt County by Apex Clean Energy ("Rocky Forge site is close to perfect"). Mr. Crawford shows advantages and disadvantages of the wind farm, making an excellent case for Virginia’s first wind farm and the clean energy it will provide. He points out “when compared to mountaintop removal, or fracking, and the attendant pipelines, the choice becomes clearer every day.”
But on March 14, Dianne Demay replies by pointing out the problems with the Rocky Forge wind farm ("Rocky Forge close to worst"). Ms. Demay mentions impacts on wildlife and the “county's scenery.” She makes a very good case why no wind farm is better than a wind farm. I agree with her to that extent, but wait! Our choice is NOT between building or not building Rocky Forge. Instead, our choice is to make energy from our existing coal and fracked natural gas sources, or to make energy from renewables. We MUST remember that consumers in Virginia WILL have their electric power one way or the other. If we do not choose clean energy, we are choosing dirty energy. If we choose not to build Rocky Forge, we are choosing to continue our use of coal and fracked natural gas, both of which impact scenery and wildlife, but also impact the air we breathe and the carbon we inject into the atmosphere. Remember also, the gas pipelines and the waste ash from coal power plants must be put somewhere!
If our choice is to make electric power with or without power plants, then I am all in favor of Ms. Demay’s wish to avoid a wind farm. But if our choice is to make electric power from dirty coal, very polluting fracked natural gas, or clean wind energy, then I am all in favor of Mr. Crawford’s proposed wind farm.
JIMBO HARSHFIELD
ROANOKE
