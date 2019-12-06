Betsy Biesenbach’s Cornershot on Sunday, Oct. 20, was the best! She was talking about how assistive devices can make the difference between sitting at home and doing what you enjoy. She contrasts that to the public’s view of said devices, which she sometimes found off putting.
I founded a public charity here in Roanoke five years ago which strives to meet the needs of young people for assistive devices, because our health care system can be really bad at meeting the immediate and ever changing needs of this population challenged by disability. In five years, our volunteers have provided 2,800 pieces of equipment to more than 2,400 of Virginia’s children, at no cost, saving their families an estimated $3.4 million.
We do this by refurbishing donations of gently used equipment, and appropriately re-assigning it, working with therapists, hospitals, clinics and schools. But Children’s Assistive Technology Service (CATS) is going to disappear because we have not been able to achieve enough public support needed to meet demand.
We need space and paid staff now, not just volunteers, storage units and my garage. Oct. 28 through Nov. 3 we are running an on-line fundraising event: Hallowheels, in which the wheelchairs of 22 children have been transformed from liability to asset. The teams who created the costumes are college students and community volunteers all around the state, and we so appreciate them!
We hope people visit www.atdevicesforkids.org to enjoy their efforts and support our mission.
CATHIE CUMMINS
UNION HALL
