Setting aside for the moment the bludgeoning of a young mother's heart, by removing from her arms all that she is likely to know of eternity in this cruel world, there is the question of injury to her child.
A "child" is essentially different from an adult in this: experiences are not just "memories" to which one can adjust - they are formative events that forever set the boundaries of adjustment. They determine the physiology of the developing brain, the necessary and exclusive window through which all ensuing events will be interpreted and experienced.
Abandonment, regardless of how it occurs, whether as an accident of life or as inflicted by others, is a serious psychic scar that will accompany a child throughout life, manifesting as various crippling pathologies, such as major depression, attachment disorder, schizophrenia, or the dissociative disorders such a borderline personality disorder. They will render life meaningless. It is a form of murder by poor design of the universe - like a butterfly whose wings were not permitted to open fully upon first emerging from its cocoon.
It is unlikely that the law-abiding agents of Border Control have a sense of this. Ignorance is a privileged domain of patriots, and the ultimate alibi.
But to my Christian friends who have a sense of the inflicted injury, and who nevertheless sanction this activity in the name of Jesus, I have a reassuring suggestion. You someday may reconcile and understand the abandonment you have condoned, in words already familiar to you: "Depart from me, for I never knew you."
RUSSELL NOBLETT
ROANOKE
