You know, the Communists may be on to something when they have mandatory literacy and proficiency in arithmetic instruction because some in our country, even the powerful and well-connected, lack these skills in such glaring plenitude. Call it our opulence of ignorance. Fidel Castro, much like a broken clock, occasionally got something right.
Your story of the Floyd County assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney is a case in point "Undocumented immigrant found guilty of drug charges," Feb. 29 news story). He was quoted as relating that there are 2,292 grams in a pound. This number is wrong by over 500%, or five times what the correct number should be. Maybe he just doesn’t know, or maybe he was trying to make this dope dealer look worse than he already was, but at any rate, getting the facts so egregiously wrong is what any Commonwealth’s Attorney should avoid. I wonder how much more of the data in the story is wrong. And that costs us taxpayers for the appeals and possible acquittal if and when his ‘facts’ are proven to be fudged, inflated and just plain wrong.
One time long ago I caught a trout so big that I had it weighed at a store in one of our more rural counties so I could get a citation from the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries. The man showed me it was 8.4 pounds on his digital scale. He then told me, as he was filling out the form, that was “eight and a quarter pounds.” I wasted about fifteen minutes of my life trying to educate him, then gave up and went elsewhere for a re-weighing.
You can’t fix something that people won’t admit is broken.
JOHN OEN
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
