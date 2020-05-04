I am aware that for thousands of Virginians, one of the biggest disappointments suffered over the last five years is the unwavering support by some of our “regional power brokers” and “business groups” for the unnecessary, dangerous, and climate-damaging fracked gas pipelines being hog-trenched across Virginia’s beautiful mountains and clear streams. This maligned “big money business support” for these pipelines has in itself created The widest divide between our citizenry and local businesses in Central and Southwestern Virginia, that I have witnessed in my 73 years here in the Roanoke Valley.
In fact, the state and regional Chambers of Commerce should be ashamed of their short-sighted, greedy support of the unneeded fracked-gas Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines. My suggestion is that chamber members across Virginia will pay a big price for their respective leadership's misguided pipeline-support position, in that it's awfully easy, given current COVID-19 circumstances, for Southwest Virginia regional consumer/buyers to take their business to technology-driven “online-purchasing” of routine goods and services now, and in the future. State Chamber of Commerce Director Barry Duvall and Regional Chamber President/CEO Joyce Waugh would be doing their respective Chamber of Commerce members a favor if they disavowed their collective support of both the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley fracked-gas pipelines.
Climate change will be our next "pandemic-like" reckless induced American tragedy!
We must act now to protect the health and well-being of our children's and grandchildren's future.
Chambers across Virginia should act now to disavow support of the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines! It’s that simple, and there is no other option.
ED REYNOLDS
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.