I am writing to celebrate an epic new beginning for our state and to express gratitude to Governor Northam and the legislators of the 2020 General Assembly for enabling this event.
The Virginia Fairness in Lending Act, which caps interest rates at 36% and a maximum monthly fee of $25, has passed in the 2020 General Assembly with bipartisan support, the Governor has approved the bill with an amendment to speed up the law’s start date and the amendment has been approved by the General Assembly.
Over the years, aggressive TV ads for car title and payday loans, with rates as high as 254%, have been frequent, targeted at hardworking Virginia families who have fallen on hard times. In these days of the pandemic, the numbers of economically threatened Virginians increases by the day. People need protection from predatory products and access to safe, affordable credit. The cap on interest and requirements for affordable payments could not come soon enough. As Virginians, we should be proud in this moment. Our better instincts have prevailed.
RUTH GRENE
BLACKSBURG
