People like to go to other cities that have casinos, why not have them in Virginia? if you can't or won't legalize casinos in Virginia I think the Virginia lottery should be taken away. The lottery is gambling and people get hooked on it, too.
We are all adults and people spend their money on whatever they want to, what about alcohol, or tobacco and other things, so I think if a person wants to go to a casino they will go to other cities and the other cities get the revenue that could be going to the state of Virginia. I would much rather play the slots than the Virginia lottery any day. I know you have a Rosie's in Richmond and another one in Vinton, why not have one in Christiansburg or Radford?
MARGARET LOVE
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.