The editorial cartoon in the February 12 edition of the Times was a hateful attack on Rush Limbaugh, who has never uttered anything even remotely racist. To attack someone diagnosed with cancer is a new low in yellow journalism. Rush is a true patriot, standing up for the ideals of the Founders.
And it is a slap in the face for those of us who are cancer survivors.
CURTIS NESTER
MONETA
