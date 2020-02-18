The Roanoke arts and non-profit community lost two of its finest over the last several months. Bittle Porterfield and Walter Dixon.
Fast friends for years, they combined wit, intellectual capital, philanthropy, and kind but firm stewardship to many organizations and provided a powerful yet understated punch. Renaissance men, both had wide-ranging interests. History, travel, skiing, flying, genealogy, and love of nature and wild places were all things they enjoyed, and shared. One of my mentors, Estelle Avner, retired executive of the Bradley Free Clinic, and I were lamenting our collective loss, and she joins me in these thoughts.
As the founder of Apple Ridge Farm, an organization centered on transforming the lives of underserved children and their families through engagement in unparalleled educational & outdoor experiences, we were one of many organizations that benefitted from their foresight and largesse. We lost two great friends and are honored to have had their friendship and generous support over many years.
They were real “Virginia Gentlemen” in the best sense of the saying. I believe they may be collaborating even now, in a remote yet accessible location!
Our best memorial for Bittle and Walter would be picking up the mantle they laid down and continuing their good works.
PETER LEWIS
Founder, Apple Ridge Farm
COPPER HILL
