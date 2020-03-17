There is so much news and it comes from so many sources. It is no wonder that we are confused, turned off and numbed. The news is saturated with political, disaster and crime related stories. Good news is scant and comprises only a very small amount of printed lines and time on radio and television.

We should carefully pick our sources. Newspapers are print and thereby subject to “audit.” Reading a newspaper allows you to fact check and challenge untruths. Radio and television afford news givers more room for “plausible deniability.” Indeed, the interjection of opinions is quite easy.

Here are a few process suggestions. Read your local paper everyday. Select a nationally recognized liberal and conservative newspaper to read at least once a week and contrast their coverage. Listen to ABC, CBS or NBC nightly news for consistent coverage of the daily national and international coverage. Listen to PBS, BBC or CBC for consistent objective coverage. Listen to CNN, MSNBC or Fox if you want opinions to bolster your bias or raise your blood pressure.

DANIEL VOGLER

BLACKSBURG

Tags

Load comments