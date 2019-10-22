“The ultimate responsibility for governance lies with the constituents represented.”
My grandmother used to say, “If you don’t vote; don’t complain”. The November 5 election provides opportunities to get to know your elected officials. Neighbors in South Roanoke invites you to a candidate Meet and Greet on Tuesday, October 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. at South Roanoke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Confirmed guest are Delegate Sam Rasoul, Senator John Edwards and Edward’s opponent Steve Nelson. Get to know Brenda Hamilton, Clerk of Court and find out her job responsibilities. Decide who can best represent you on the Soil and Water Conservation District. Voters can choose incumbents Sarah Baumgardner and Mike Loveman or challenger Freeda Cathcart.
The regularly scheduled meeting of Neighbors in South Roanoke will begin at 7 p.m. On the agenda is an update to the Mill Mountain Trail Plan presented by Renee Powers and her TEAM, City Traffic Engineers talking about neighborhood streets and Fire/EMS mentioning Firewise Communities.
BARBARA N. DUERK
PRESIDENT, NEIGHBORS IN SOUTH ROANOKE
ROANOKE
