Luanne Rife’s July 14 story about slavery in Wythe County ("A belated reunion visits ancestor's home") wakes up some sad old echoes: Imagine being sold and having to leave your children behind -- or being poor and white, trying to scratch out a living while some of the black slaves were eating better than your own family.
In Speedwell they tell a story about King Morgan, who had himself buried upright so he could keep an eye on his slaves. Over Iron Mountain in Grayson County, some of the early white settlers were indentured servants who ran off from Tidewater plantations back east before their time was out.
Reconstruction pitted poor whites and former slaves against each other. They had to compete for the same hard-scrabble existence in these mountains while the bankers prospered. During the not-so-Great Depression in Grayson County, a local banker bought votes in a local election by handing out $5 bills to tenant farmers as they arrived at the polls.
Could it be that a lot of the wrong people have way too much money, way too much control over our lives? As long as hate divides us, are we not weakened? In the words of Rodney King after he was beaten to a pulp by Los Angeles police, Why can’t we all just get along?
KYLE NOBLE
INDEPENDENCE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.