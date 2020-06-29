Donald Trump’s hiding behind the presidential seal to address the cadets of the U.S. Military Academy is one of the ironies of the day. How long would Trump last as a cadet at the Academy whose code of conduct states, “A cadet will not lie, cheat, or steal or tolerate those who do.”?
FRANK SETTLE
LEXINGTON
