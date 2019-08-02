Regarding David Lee Seriff’s commentary, ("Pipeline hurts, not helps, our economy," July 10) I disagree with the author’s position. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is needed. The federal government issued the certificate for it after finding it will meet public need for natural gas.
Natural gas pipelines are extremely safe, and there’s no reason to think the MVP would be different. There are pipelines underground all over the country working constantly without any issues and they are regulated by federal and state governments, who closely monitor construction and operation.
The people who oppose this project are the ones holding back this region and country from achieving economic development and energy independence. Build the pipeline!
EMILY HAMILTON
ROANOKE