My family has been in Virginia since before 1700; we've been in the Western part of the state all of that time. I'm proud to be Virginian, I'm glad the Revolution was won here, by a United States Army commanded by a Virginian.
At the same time, I'm glad we lost the Civil War, as everyone who loves Virginia should be. What would we have won? The dissolution of the Union, the destruction of the greatest country on Earth? The continuation of slavery? How can it be denied that those are what winning would have meant?
I used to have a different belief, that the monuments shouldn't be taken down because it would be erasing history. But monuments aren't about history; nobody reads the small print on the placards anyway. People go and look in awe at monuments, they are placed high up in the air so we can look up to them. They are the way a culture passes its heritage on from one generation to the next.
As a Roanoke County citizen, I'd like the monument to the Confederate Soldiers of Roanoke County taken down and replaced. I have the most sympathy for the grunts on all sides of any war, and monuments to them are the least offensive in my opinion. Even still, anyone should clearly be able to empathize with how the descendants of a Roanoke County slave would view that statue, and in deference to them and to the need we have of heroes for all of our citizens, I say take it down.
It should be replaced with a monument all of our citizens can be proud of. In Virginia, 10% of our population are United States military veterans. I believe we should be building monuments to these men and women, passing on their heritage to the next generation. Let the Confederacy live on only in the history books, let its heritage die with us.
MATTHEW GALLIMORE
ROANOKE
