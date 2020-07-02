Once again, The Roanoke Times editorial page shines a bright light on some dark Virginia history which desperately needs understanding. That Turner Ashby and E.C .Glass have their names on schools which don’t teach this history underscores the dominance of white supremacy, and that John Underwood’s role is largely unknown shows how much hard work we all have to confront.

The sooner we recognize the truth and reconcile our lives to this work, the sooner we will achieve what Bryan Stevenson describes as the “opposite of poverty—not wealth, but justice."

ANDY KEGLEY

WYTHEVILLE

