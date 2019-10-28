I am a resident of Roanoke County. I have worked here for the last 16 years. During this time, I have witnessed many of the major employers in our community either leave the area or significantly downsize their presence here. It is disturbing that our Roanoke County Board of Supervisors has, and continues to, remain muted on this situation choosing to maintain the status quo ignoring what is going on in our community.
The reasons for this exodus are many, none the least of which are inadequate infrastructure, lack of high-speed internet bandwidth, insufficient qualified workforce and competitive incentives to locate here. These same issues also inhibit the ability of our local small business community to grow and thrive. Clearly maintaining the status quo in the Roanoke Valley is not working, not moving our community forward. We need fresh thinking and new leadership to break the malaise in our local government.
What our community needs is fresh thinking and leadership that truly wants to make positive change! Leadership that will look at the totality of our community and address strategies going forward on a holistic basis. We have an opportunity to elect just this type of a leader to the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors on November the 5.
Brian Powell is a local small business owner in Cave Spring and is running for that seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. His experience with doing business in our community well equips him to address the challenges we face in growing our business community. His personal involvement in the community provides him insight into issues beyond just business.
Brian’s platform is genetically holistic. His belief that the success of our community must address small business support, economic growth, finance, education, community service and transparency is exactly the thought processes we need in local government, something completely foreign to the county Board of Supervisors past and present. Our community needs exactly this kind of change and fresh thinking in our leadership.
I fully endorse and support Brian Powell and encourage all my neighbors to do the same.
JEFFREY MERIAN
ROANOKE
