I have lived in Roanoke County for most of my life, and for the last 15 years, I have been a prosecutor in the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. For 11 of those years, I had the pleasure of working with Brian Holohan. As such, I was able to witness firsthand his dedication to the citizens of Roanoke County as a prosecutor. While working with Brian on several serious cases, I saw him demonstrate his commitment to professionalism and integrity, values that the Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has exemplified for decades. Furthermore, Brian is an exceptionally strong advocate for the victims of crime, especially child victims. Brian expertly handled many cases involving the physical or sexual abuse of children. Because of his service to these children, Brian was recognized with a Golden Halo award from Children’s Trust.
While he has argued vigorously for the punishment of violent offenders, drug dealers and vehicular manslaughter defendants, Brian also recognizes when the rehabilitative aspects of the criminal justice system should be used in dealing with non-violent offenses. Brian supports the use of our region’s existing substance abuse treatment options. These include the Drug Court Program, the substance abuse treatment programs in our local jails, and other community based programs to help those non-violent offenders in their recovery. He will also support the Court’s Therapeutic Docket which provides assistance for those offenders who suffer from mental illness.
With his experience as a prosecutor, Brian also understands the need for inter-agency cooperation for the effective prosecution of criminal cases. Our office has long held relationships with the region’s many federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors. Brian will maintain those relationships that have been fostered over the years.
Brian Holohan is clearly the most qualified and experienced candidate for Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney. I urge you to support Brian with your vote on November 5.
AARON LAVINDER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.