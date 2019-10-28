I am writing to express my support for Brian Holohan for Commonwealth’s Attorney for Roanoke County.
As the prosecutor for Floyd County, I have worked with the Roanoke County Police Department on a number of cases. In my opinion, Roanoke County has an excellent department. Their police work is very effective.
However, the police officers are not the whole law enforcement team. The job they start needs to be finished in court by a prosecutor, the Commonwealth’s Attorney. And just like any other part of the law enforcement team, a prosecutor needs training and experience to be effective. Otherwise, good police work can be wasted.
I have worked with Brian Holohan and seen him in action in the courtroom. He is a skilled and respected prosecutor. He earned the respect of the officers he worked with by being tough in court and by going out of his way to support the officers in doing their work. He was always available to answer questions from the officers and to work with the officers to improve their investigating and courtroom skills.
Law enforcement is not a game. People’s lives are at stake, their property is at stake and the safety of the community is at stake. Brian Holohan is not an amateur, he is a professional prosecutor with 12 years’ experience.
In the complex world of criminal prosecution there is no substitute for experience, not as a lawyer but as a prosecutor. Defense attorneys have a duty only to their client, but the prosecutor has a duty to the entire community to see that justice is done. There are criminals out there who threaten the peace of the community and it is only common sense that the best qualified person must be elected to meet these threats. Brian Holohan is that person. I have no hesitation in saying he is the most qualified candidate, most experienced candidate, and the best candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney. I urge you to vote for him on November 5.
ERIC BRANSCOM
COMMONWEALTH'S ATTORNEY FOR FLOYD COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
