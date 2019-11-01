Voters in this area of Virginia will be electing a new Commonwealth’s Attorney on November 5. The Republican candidate for this office is Brian Holohan, and he’s eminently qualified for it; he’s been an experienced trial lawyer for over a decade, having successfully prosecuted hundreds of cases and also advocated for the rights of children. Please note the experience factor here, as it is in direct opposition to that of the Democrats’ candidate, James Steele, who has ZERO trial experience. WHAT?! That’s right, folks – he has NO experience at the very heart of the job for which he’s running! What’s wrong with that picture? Hmm, yeah, I think we all “get it.”
And if this isn’t enough to dis-earn your vote, consider this: The other BIG reason you shouldn’t vote for Mr. Steele is his apparent promise not to uphold the immigration laws of the United States! Yes, he would turn Southwest Virginia into a sanctuary city, and there’s no way conservative voters in this chunk of real estate will stand for that garbage!
I can’t make it any clearer: Vote Republican for Brian Holohan for Commonwealth’s Attorney on November 5! (And while you’re at it, vote Republican all the way, thereby telling Terry McAuliffe to get lost!) Thank you.
CHARLES S. WERTALIK
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.