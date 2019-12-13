HERE
RIGHT
MATTERS
Lt. Col. Vindman
These words should be emblazoned on hats, tee shirts, bumper stickers and on our hearts and minds. With deep appreciation to the brave Americans who are proving this truth just by the fact that they have chosen to appear before the impeachment committee to speak their truth. Thank you! You all make me proud to be an American.
ARLEAN LAMBERT
BLACKSBURG
And yet he and others are vilified by those who believe a proven liar.
