HERE

RIGHT

MATTERS

Lt. Col. Vindman

These words should be emblazoned on hats, tee shirts, bumper stickers and on our hearts and minds. With deep appreciation to the brave Americans who are proving this truth just by the fact that they have chosen to appear before the impeachment committee to speak their truth. Thank you! You all make me proud to be an American.

ARLEAN LAMBERT

BLACKSBURG

Tags

Load comments