This letter contains no original insights, but I believe that the time has come for many of us to voice publicly thoughts that have previously been stated only in private.
I am elderly. I am white. I am the product of a Southern upbringing.
My religion teaches me that we are to love our neighbors and to treat them as we wish to be treated, regardless of our neighbors’ skin color. I’ve followed that teaching imperfectly over the years, but we should all aspire to follow it if we are to successfully move forward as a society.
Racial relations in this country and elsewhere are fraught with nuance. I’m not naive enough to believe that we can cure all our ills by flipping a couple of switches. I believe, however, that we will make progress only if we first admit as a society that we have a significant problem. We can then go in search of the many switches that must be flipped in order to correct that problem.
Black lives do matter.
ALTON L. KNIGHTON JR.
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.